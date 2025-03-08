Morant racked up 31 points (13-29 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 122-111 victory over the Mavericks.

Morant surpassed the 30-point mark for the first time since Dec. 7, and the star floor general delivered a solid all-around effort since he also finished two dimes away from a double-double. Desmond Bane stole the show with his fully loaded stat line, but Morant was also outstanding and stepped up every time the Grizzlies needed him on the offensive end of the court. The lack of availability in recent weeks has been an issue for Morant, who has missed three of the Grizzlies' last 10 games, but he's been excellent when on the court. Over that seven-game stretch, the star floor general is averaging 23.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game.