Morant received a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team and won't play in Sunday's game against the Raptors, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Morant struggled in Friday's loss to the Lakers and appeared visibly frustrated with the coaching staff after the game. Now, the star point guard will be held out of Sunday's contest. With the 26-year-old sidelined, Javon Small and Cam Spencer are candidates for increased roles. Morant has struggled with efficiency through six regular-season games, shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 15.6 percent from beyond the arc. He's averaging 20.8 points, 6.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game.