The Grizzlies suspended Morant from all team activities Sunday pending a review from the NBA.

Morant apparently flashed a gun during an Instagram Live video Sunday morning. The incident occurred just two months after the point guard served an eight-game league suspension for a similar situation. Given its the offseason for Memphis, Morant likely won't miss many team activities during his current suspension, but it's certainly possible the league sends a message and forces him to sit out a chunk of the 2023-24 campaign.