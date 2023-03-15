Morant (personal) has officially been suspended by the NBA for three more games and is eligible to return Monday versus the Mavericks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The NBA's investigation did not find that the gun flashed by Morant on Instagram Live belonged to him, was brought into the club by him or was displayed for more than a brief period. The league also concluded that Morant did not possess the gun while traveling with the team or in an NBA facility. Technically, Morant's suspension by the league is eight games, but he's retroactively serving the games he already missed without pay. While he's eligible to return Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that's ultimately when the point guard's ramp-up period will begin, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to actually play against Dallas. How many games he'll miss beyond Monday is unclear, but fantasy managers may be in luck with him returning relatively soon.