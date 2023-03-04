Morant was suspended by the Grizzlies for the next two games, Sunday against the Clippers and Tuesday against the Lakers.
Morant was seen on Instagram live brandishing a gun early Saturday morning, which led to an investigation by the NBA and a subsequent suspension by the team. While the point guard is away from the team, Tyus Jones should start. Fantasy managers should expect Morant to return Thursday against the Warriors.
