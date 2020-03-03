Morant had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 FT), four boards, five assists and a block in 24 minutes of a 125-88 win against the Hawks on Monday.

With Memphis jumping out to an early lead, Morant got more rest than usual, which impacted his production. The 2019 draft's No. 2 overall pick is in the midst of a big-time rookie season, leading all first-year players in both total points (970) and assists (385).