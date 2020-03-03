Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Tallies 13 points in quiet game
Morant had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 FT), four boards, five assists and a block in 24 minutes of a 125-88 win against the Hawks on Monday.
With Memphis jumping out to an early lead, Morant got more rest than usual, which impacted his production. The 2019 draft's No. 2 overall pick is in the midst of a big-time rookie season, leading all first-year players in both total points (970) and assists (385).
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...