Morant registered 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and seven assists during Memphis' 116-112 loss to Washington on Sunday.

Morant tied Cam Spencer for the most assists for the Grizzlies on Sunday, and the former finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Jaren Jackson (26 points). Morant's playing time was below 30 minutes for a second consecutive game as he continues to work his way back from calf and ankle injuries that have caused him to miss 14 of 18 games since Nov. 18. He's been productive in his two games back, and he'll look to carry that momentum in Tuesday's home tilt against the 76ers.