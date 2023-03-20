Taylor Jenkins said he's "hopeful" Morant will be able to return to the floor for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Morant has served his suspension, but he will be held out of Monday's game for conditioning reasons, although Jenkins did say that Morant looked good in his first day back with the team. It sounds like Morant managers can anticipate him being available for three of Memphis' four games this week, and those who scooped up Tyus Jones during Morant's absence may want to start scouring the waiver wire for alternative options.