Morant piled up 26 points (10-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block during the Grizzlies' 121-110 victory over the Rockets.

Morant was trading punches with James Harden during a hot first quarter and was uber-efficient throughout the upset win. Morant has the keys to the Grizzlies' offense and is a main figure behind their surge into the playoff seeding. He is averaging nearly 18 points and seven assists per game and is a Rookie of the Year favorite.