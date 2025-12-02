Morant (calf) is set to be re-evaluated after Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Morant hasn't played since Nov. 15 due to a Grade 1 right calf strain and can be considered week-to-week until the Grizzlies provide an update on his timeline for a return. Until the star point guard is cleared to play, Cam Spencer, Vince Williams and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are candidates for increased playing time.