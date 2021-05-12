Morant recorded 24 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 133-104 win over the Mavericks.

Dallas had no answers for last season's Rookie of the Year. Morant's offensive performances have been up and down this season, but when he's cooking, he looks like one of the best point guards in the league. Tuesday marked Morant's 16th game of the year with at least 24 points and his 27th game of the year with at least eight assists.