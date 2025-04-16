Morant finished Tuesday's 121-116 Play-In Game loss to the Warriors with 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes.

Morant tweaked his right ankle with 4:23 remaining in the third quarter of Tuesday's contest but was able to return with 9:26 left in the fourth quarter and finish out the game. However, the star guard's ankle clearly still bothered him, and he mostly deferred to Desmond Bane down the stretch. It wouldn't be surprising for Morant to show up on Memphis' injury report for Friday's Play-In Game.