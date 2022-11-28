Morant contributed 27 points (9-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, 14 assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 127-123 win over New York.

Morant recorded his first triple-double of the season Sunday, helping the Grizzlies to a narrow win over a gutsy Knicks outfit. Despite sitting outside the top 70 in standard leagues, managers who drafted Morant have to be thrilled with his production thus far. He obviously comes with his flaws but given they should have been accounted for when making the decision to draft him, there is really very little to complain about. As long as the Grizzlies are contending, Morant should be front and center when it comes to their endeavors.