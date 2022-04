Morant recorded 16 points (5-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and one steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 104-95 win over Minnesota.

The Grizzlies were down by 26 at one point Thursday, but Morant helped power an incredible comeback to give Memphis a 2-1 series lead. The third-year point guard is off to a fast start in the postseason, averaging 23.7 points, 9.3 assists, 7.7 boards, 1.3 steals, 1.0 threes and 1.0 blocks over three games against Minnesota.