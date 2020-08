Morant finished with 12 points (5-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and 10 assists in Thursday's 119-106 victory over Milwaukee.

Morant struggled from the field but still walked away with a triple-double. It was about as unimpressive as a triple-double gets but still contributed to the Grizzlies grabbing the victory. Despite a poor bubble showing, the Grizzlies will now face the Trail Blazers to decide who will go on to play the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.