Morant closed Friday's 111-100 loss to Minnesota with 27 points (10-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and 11 assists over 38 minutes.

Morant put up his fourth triple-double of the season in what was the fifth consecutive loss for the Grizzlies. After racking up an 11-game winning streak, things have soured for the Grizzlies of late. Morant continues to put up big numbers on a nightly basis, although the lack of defensive production is somewhat underwhelming. The team will host the Pacers on Sunday, a game that the Grizzlies should certainly be looking to win.