Morant poured on 27 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 win over the Wizards.

The Wizards' backcourt just couldn't find an answer for Morant in this one. As the only Grizzlies player to score in double digits by half-time, Morant had 10 points, three assists and a block through his first 16 minutes. He then came out even hotter in the second half, tearing through Ish Smith and whoever else Washington through at him. Shooting above 50.0 percent in five-straight games before his last outing, Morant found that same rhythm. Now sitting above .500, the team has won seven of their last nine contests on the backs of their youngsters, pushing to prove that they do belong in the playoff race.