Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Triple-doubles in victory
Morant poured on 27 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 win over the Wizards.
The Wizards' backcourt just couldn't find an answer for Morant in this one. As the only Grizzlies player to score in double digits by half-time, Morant had 10 points, three assists and a block through his first 16 minutes. He then came out even hotter in the second half, tearing through Ish Smith and whoever else Washington through at him. Shooting above 50.0 percent in five-straight games before his last outing, Morant found that same rhythm. Now sitting above .500, the team has won seven of their last nine contests on the backs of their youngsters, pushing to prove that they do belong in the playoff race.
More News
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.