Morant contributed 36 points (11-28 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 12-12 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 141-132 loss to the Clippers.

Morant didn't play in Tuesday's win over Orlando in the first leg of Memphis' back-to-back set, but he was back in action Wednesday while Desmond Bane (foot), Jaren Jackson (calf) and Tyus Jones (foot) sat out the second game. As a result of his lackluster supporting cast, Morant attempted more shots than he had in any of his previous three games. The Memphis point guard has increased his point total in every game since his return earlier this month from a nine-game suspension. The only downside of his performance Wednesday was that the increased attention from the L.A. defense played a part in Morant's poor efficiency as well as his eight turnovers, which tied a season high.