Morant (ankle) totaled 34 points (12-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-15 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Kings.

Though Morant was labeled as week-to-week after suffering a Grade 1 right ankle sprain in last Friday's win over the Thunder, he missed just one game before gaining clearance to return to the lineup. Poor free-throw shooting aside, Morant looked as strong as ever Tuesday, converting well from the field while pulling down at least seven boards for the fourth straight contest. The point guard has been dominant over the first month-plus of the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 28.9 points, 7.0 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.1 steals over 15 games.