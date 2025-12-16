default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Morant suffered an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Clippers, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Morant injured his ankle on a drive to the basket and was in obvious pain after the play, per Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal. He would check out with 3:40 remaining in the contest and didn't return with the game comfortably in hand. The team intends to re-evaluate the star point guard Tuesday, and the hope is that he managed to avoid a significant injury.

More News