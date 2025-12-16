Morant suffered an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Clippers, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Morant injured his ankle on a drive to the basket and was in obvious pain after the play, per Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal. He would check out with 3:40 remaining in the contest and didn't return with the game comfortably in hand. The team intends to re-evaluate the star point guard Tuesday, and the hope is that he managed to avoid a significant injury.