Morant underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder Thursday and will be out for the remainder of 2023-24, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

As expected, the shoulder surgery Morant underwent Thursday to fix a labral tear will require him to miss the remainder of the season. Marcus Smart (hand), Derrick Rose (thigh) and Jacob Gilyard are all candidates to receive extended playing time at the point guard position in his absence. Morant is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.