Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday that Morant (knee) is unlikely to play in Monday's Game 4 against the Warriors, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Morant suffered the injury after being trapped at half court by Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Game 3. The All-Star point guard averaged 38.3 points, 8.3 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 steals through the first three games of the series, so his likely absence would be a massive loss for Memphis. If he's unable to suit up Monday, Tyus Jones figures to draw the start while De'Anthony Melton and John Konchar could both see increased opportunities off the bench.