Morant is doubtful for Monday's game against the Heat due to left ankle soreness.

Morant was added to the injury report Monday due to the issue. However, when paired with the fact that Jaren Jackson (injury management) and Jon Konchar (toe) are out and doubtful respectively, it seems likely that the Grizzlies are giving out a rest day. If this were to be the case, Tyus Jones and Kennedy Chandler would handle the brunt of the point guard minutes.