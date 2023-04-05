Morant is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to left hip soreness.
Morant has appeared in the last four matchups, averaging 21.5 points, 8.0 assists and 6.3 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game. However, he's unlikely to be available against New Orleans, which will likely lead to increased run for Tyus Jones.
