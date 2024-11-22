Morant (hip) has been upgraded to doubtful ahead of Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday that imaging on Morant's right hip turned out "really good," and while he hasn't been cleared to return to action, the upgrade to a doubtful tag represents a step in the right direction. Morant's chances of returning to action Saturday aren't high, however, but this upgrade in status does show that the star floor general is trending in the right direction. Scotty Pippen should continue to play at point guard while Morant remains sidelined.