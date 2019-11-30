Morant will be listed as week-to-week due to aggravated back spasms, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Arguably the Rookie of the Year frontrunner, Morant needs a period of "short-term off-loading" to recover from back spasms. He's seen at least 30 minutes in each of his past five games, averaging 19.2 points, 7.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 steals. He'll be out at least one week, but the wording of the news suggests it could easily be a multi-week absence. While he's on the shelf, Tyus Jones will presumably take over as the Grizzlies' starting point guard. De'Anthony Melton and Grayson Allen could see extra run as backups as well.