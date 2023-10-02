Morant will be allowed to travel and participate in practice with the Grizzlies during his 25-game suspension, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports.
This is great news for Morant and it means he could hit the ground running once he serves his suspension. In the meantime, the Grizzlies will rely on Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane to run the offense.
