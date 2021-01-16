Morant (ankle) will go through pre-game warmups before his availability is determined for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Morant has been out since the fourth game of the season due to a serious ankle sprain, but he's on the verge of a return. If he ends up playing Saturday, he'll likely have a minutes restriction. Before suffering the injury, Morant had a 36.8 percent usage rate and was averaging 35.1 points, 8.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per 36 minutes.