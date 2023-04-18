Head coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday that Morant (hand) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Lakers, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Per Hill, Morant is dealing with a soft tissue bruise on his right hand, which was an aggravation of a previous injury, but he was able to do some dribbling and shooting during Tuesday's practice. The Grizzlies have yet to release their official injury report, which should drop sometime Tuesday afternoon, but it looks like the point guard is questionable, at best. If Morant is sidelined, Tyus Jones would presumably move into the starting lineup.