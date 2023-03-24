Morant (conditioning) will come off the bench Friday against the Rockets, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Morant came off the bench during Wednesday's win over the Rockets and posted 17 points (6-13 FG), five assists, four rebounds two steals and one block in 24 minutes during his return from a nine-game absence due to a suspension and conditioning concerns. The All-Star guard figures to see similar usage in Friday's rematch against Houston, but head coach Taylor Jenkins hasn't made a decision on whether or not the point guard will return to the starting lineup Sunday in Atlanta.