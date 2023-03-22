Morant will come off the bench in his return for Wednesday's game versus the Rockets, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Morant is likely being brought off the bench in an effort to conserve his minutes as he works on getting his conditioning back, so he's a somewhat risky target in daily fantasy leagues. Per Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast, he's expected to log minutes in the low 20s to begin Wednesday, but that should still be enough floor time for him to put up a useful stat line in most season-long settings. Head coach Taylor Jenkins said that Morant might come off the bench for the next few games, which could help Tyus Jones sustain some low-end value while he maintains his starting role.