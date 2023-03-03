Morant has a nasal fracture, but he'll be available Friday in Denver and wear a face mask, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

It's unclear when Morant suffered the injury, but it won't impact his availability. Across four contests since the All-Star break, the dynamic point guard is averaging 24.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 29.3 minutes per game.