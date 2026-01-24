The Grizzlies announced Saturday that Morant (elbow) will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks.

Morant sustained a UCL sprain in his left elbow during the Grizzlies' loss to the Hawks on Wednesday and missed Friday's loss to the Pelicans before the Grizzlies opted to shut him down for a longer-term period. Since he's not scheduled to be re-evaluated for three weeks, Morant looks safe to rule out through the All-Star break, and the elbow injury could lessen the possibility of him getting moved elsewhere ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline. While Morant is sidelined, Cam Spencer should step in as the Grizzlies' starting point guard, though Spencer's minutes could take a hit once Ty Jerome (calf) is cleared to make his season debut.