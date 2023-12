Morant (illness) will not play in Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

This is a tough blow for a Memphis team that has won four straight games since Morant's return. The Grizzlies play again Friday versus the Clippers, and Morant should be considered questionable for that one. Marcus Smart will likely take on more playmaking responsibility with Morant out, and we could see guys like Vince Williams and John Konchar step up.