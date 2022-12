Morant isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Bucks.

Morant missed Monday's matchup against Atlanta due to a thigh injury but submitted a full practice Wednesday and is clear of the injury report for Thursday's matchup. The superstar guard has yet to miss back-to-back contests this year and is averaging 27.7 points, 7.8 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 33.0 minutes per game.