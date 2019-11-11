Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Will return Monday
Morant will be back in the lineup Monday night against the Spurs.
After resting Saturday against Dallas, Morant is not listed on the Grizzlies' injury report, so expect him to reclaim the starting point guard spot Monday night. The rookie is off to a strong start through eight games, but his workload has been relatively limited, as he's topped 30 minutes just once thus far, and that was an overtime game against the Nets.
