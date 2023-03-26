Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant (conditioning) will start Sunday's game in Atlanta and play minutes in the high 20s, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Morant has played off the bench in back-to-back games following his time away from the team, averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 assists in 21.5 minutes during those contests. He's set for an increased role Sunday, which should bode well for his overall fantasy potential, but he's likely still facing some limitations.