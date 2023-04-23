Morant (hand) will start in Game 3 against the Lakers on Saturday, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

Morant was always expected to be a game-time decision after missing Game 2 due to a hand injury, and the star floor general will end up playing and starting after participating in Friday's non-contact practice. It remains to be seen if he'll have any kind of restrictions, but being this a playoff game, it seems safe to believe Morant will handle a regular workload if he looks healthy as the game progresses. Morant's return means Tyus Jones will likely head back to a bench role.