Morant was voted the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

There was never much doubt, as Morant had an electric first season with the Grizzlies, and Zion Williamson ultimately missed too much time to be considered for the No.1 spot in the voting. Morant's pre-bubble stats -- seeding games did not factor into voting -- were 17.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds across 30.0 minutes per game. Built into his case was extremely low preseason expectations for Memphis, who were thought of as one of the worst teams in the NBA. However, Morant's presence helped carry them to a play-in game against the Blazers for the last spot in the Western Conference playoff picture. Though the performances didn't count toward the award, Morant shouldered a huge role in seeding games, averaging 20.8 points, 9.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 38.3 minutes.