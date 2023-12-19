Morant will start Tuesday's game against New Orleans, although coach Taylor Jenkins noted that he won't play "crazy minutes," Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Set for his first NBA action since April 7, Morant's workload and fatigue will be monitored, but he doesn't face a specific minutes restriction. Desmond Bane and Jacob Gilyard are the only other traditional guards healthy for Memphis on Tuesday, so Morant's minute share should still be hearty.