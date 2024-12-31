Share Video

Morant (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Morant will miss his second straight matchup while on the mend from a right AC joint sprain. The team has yet to indicate whether more absences are incoming for the star point guard, so for now he'll be considered day-to-day. Expect more work for Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard in the meantime.

