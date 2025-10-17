Head coach Tuomas Iisalo said Morant (ankle) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Heat but "is progressing really well" and participated in the team's shootaround, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Morant is still recovering from a sprained left ankle, though the Grizzlies are hopeful he'll return for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pelicans. With the star guard sidelined and Ty Jerome ramping up, Cam Spencer and Javon Small are candidates for a bump in minutes.