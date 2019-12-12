Morant (back) will not play Friday against the Bucks.

With the Grizzlies set to play three games in four days, Morant will sit out Friday for maintenance purposes as the team looks to ease him back into action following a four-game absence earlier in the month due to back spasms. In his place, Tyus Jones is a candidate to start and see increased run Friday against Milwaukee, while Morant is expected back for Saturday's game against the Wizards.