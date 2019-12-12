Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Won't play Friday
Morant (back) will not play Friday against the Bucks.
With the Grizzlies set to play three games in four days, Morant will sit out Friday for maintenance purposes as the team looks to ease him back into action following a four-game absence earlier in the month due to back spasms. In his place, Tyus Jones is a candidate to start and see increased run Friday against Milwaukee, while Morant is expected back for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.