Morant (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Morant appeared in the last five matchups and averaged 27.8 points, 11.6 assists and 8.2 rebounds in 35.8 minutes per game, but he'll be unable to suit up Sunday due to a sore right wrist. Tyus Jones and John Konchar will likely see increased run against Toronto.