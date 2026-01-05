Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morant (calf) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Morant popped up on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game due to a bruised right calf. The issue will prevent him from facing the Lakers. His absence will mean more opportunities for Cam Spencer, while Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward could be tasked with more playmaking duties. Morant's next chance to play will come Tuesday against San Antonio.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Double-doubles against Lakers•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Pours in 40 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Tallies 21 points vs. Washington•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Posts double-double in return•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Available Friday•