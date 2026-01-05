Morant (calf) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Morant popped up on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game due to a bruised right calf. The issue will prevent him from facing the Lakers. His absence will mean more opportunities for Cam Spencer, while Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward could be tasked with more playmaking duties. Morant's next chance to play will come Tuesday against San Antonio.