Morant (shoulder) will not play in Tuesday's game against Dallas.

This will be the second straight game on the shelf for Morant. Unlike the first game he missed, Morant wasn't assigned a questionable tag for this one which isn't a great sign for his fantasy managers. It remains to be seen if he'll be ready for Friday's game against the Clippers, but he does have the benefit of a few extra days off. Look for Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane and Vince Williams to benefit from a fantasy perspective in Morant's absence.