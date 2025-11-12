Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morant (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Morant tweaked his left ankle during Tuesday's match and will now miss Wednesday's game in Boston. Cam Spencer started the last time Morant was out, so he may be getting the call again Wednesday evening. Expect a larger workload on offense for Jaren Jackson, Cedric Coward and possibly Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
