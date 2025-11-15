Morant has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to right calf soreness.

Morant went to the locker room in the first quarter due to a calf injury, and the star point guard will be sidelined for the rest of Saturday's contest. Morant's absence means Cam Spencer, Cedric Coward and Vince Williams are slated for more minutes and expanded roles the rest of the way.