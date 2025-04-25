Morant (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 4 against the Thunder, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Morant sustained a left hip injury on a hard fall in the second quarter of Thursday's Game 3 loss to Oklahoma City, and he'll miss Saturday's win-or-go-home matchup. Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard will likely see an uptick in playing time due to Morant being sidelined. If the Grizzlies win, Morant's next opportunity to play will come in Game 5 on Monday.