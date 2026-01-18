Head coach Tuomas Iisalo told reporters that Morant (calf) would operate on a minutes restriction if he were to play against the Magic on Sunday in London, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Morant is listed as probable for Sunday's game and is trending toward making a return from a six-game absence due to a right calf contusion. If he is given the green light to play, then Cam Spencer would likely come off the bench, though the latter could still see a decent chunk of minutes in a reserve role due to Morant's minutes restriction.